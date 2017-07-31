Over 30,000 new homes consented in the last year

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 11:33

Some 30,453 new houses, apartments, townhouses, and flats were consented in the year ended June 2017, up 4.7 percent on the previous 12 months, Stats NZ said today.

"Annual new home numbers are nearing those last seen in 2004, although they remain well below the all-time peak of the mid-1970s when consents reached about 39,000 a year," prices, accommodation, and construction senior manager Jason Attewell said.

One-third (10,364) of all new homes consented across the country were in Auckland in the June 2017 year.

"Auckland accounted for three-quarters of national new apartment units and nearly half of all townhouses, flats, and units," Mr Attewell said. Auckland's increases in these home types were partly offset by a fall in the number of new stand-alone houses in Auckland in the latest year.

New home consents rose significantly in Otago (up 28 percent), and Wellington (up 20 percent) regions in the June 2017 year, but fell 20 percent in Canterbury to 5,180. New home consents issued in Canterbury have been falling for the last two years, as they come off the post-2011 earthquake residential rebuild peak of almost 7,000 in the June 2015 year.

The number of new retirement village units consented in the June 2017 year fell significantly in Canterbury and Wellington regions, leading to a national drop of 25 percent, to 1,651 units. This fall is from a series high of 2,206 new retirement village units consented in the June 2016 year.

In the June 2017 month, new home consents decreased slightly, down a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent, following a 6.9 percent increase in May 2017.

