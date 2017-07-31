Arthritis NZ CEO Sandra Kirby resigns

|
Associate Professor Peter Larmer, President of Arthritis New Zealand, said he had accepted with regret the resignation of long-standing CEO Sandra Kirby.
"Sandra has provided great leadership for nine years. While we will miss her and her enthusiasm, we see this as a great opportunity for a new leader to continue to grow our reach," he said.
Professor Larmer said Sandra is highly regarded as a visionary leader who has led Arthritis New Zealand’s team of staff and volunteers in providing services for more than 624,000 Kiwis affected by arthritis, and developing awareness of the disease as a serious health issue.
"Her ability to work effectively with a wide range of stakeholders has seen Arthritis New Zealand become one of the most highly regarded charities in the sector and she leaves the organisation well-positioned to build on her achievements," he said.
Professor Larmer stressed that Arthritis New Zealand has a robust strategic plan, very capable Board and senior management teams, and well-tested business continuity plans to ensure effective operations continue while recruitment for a new CEO gets underway.
