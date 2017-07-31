TUANZ supports a review of the mobile telecommunications market

|
[ login or create an account ]
TUANZ welcomes the recent letter sent from the Minister for Communications to the Telecommunications Commissioner in which he expresses his interest in the Commission undertaking a review of the mobile telecommunications market.
"We have previously stated in our Telco Act Review submissions our desire to see an independant review of the mobile market in New Zealand in our Telco Act review submissions so are supportive of this move" said Craig Young, CEO of TUANZ. "We have also written to the Telecommunications Commissioner reiterating this point."
In the letter, TUANZ asks the Commission to undertake a wide ranging review to ensure that the market is delivering the best outcome for end users.
"We also recognise that the market continues to develop with a number of positive steps occurring and expect a review to point these out as well. Our aim is to have a holistic picture of how the market is operating and whether there are any changes needed to ensure continued innovation and positive competitive outcomes for users.
The letter from TUANZ to the Telecommunications Commissioner is available from their website (http://tuanz.org.nz/category/representation/)
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.