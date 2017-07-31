Business confidence: Winter wonderland

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 13:46

Growth prospects across the economy remain firm, according to the July ANZ Business Outlook survey.

Business confidence ebbed lower in July, but this reflects nothing more than seasonal chill, with seasonally adjusted confidence actually rising 2 points. Firms remain very upbeat about their own prospects, and are keen to hire and invest.

"The economic thermometer is warm," said ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie.

"When firms are upbeat about activity, and prepared to invest and employ, that translates into solid economic momentum. Our confidence composite indicator is pointing to annual GDP growth in excess of 4%. The difficulty in finding skilled labour and sub-par productivity growth puts that out of reach. Real GDP growth around 3% is far more feasible."

July highlights included:

- A net 19% of businesses are optimistic about the year ahead. That’s down 5 points on the month prior, but in seasonally adjusted terms business confidence lifted from +26 to +28.

- A net 40% of businesses expect better times for their own business. Though down 3 points on June, it’s the second highest reading of 2017, and the third highest in two years. Adjusting for seasonality, firms’ own activity expectations lifted from +43 to +45.

- A net 23% of firms are expecting to lift investment, versus an historical average of 13%.

- Employment intentions rose from +24 to +26, the highest reading since May 2014.

- Profit expectations eased from +30 to +25 (average 10).

- Export intentions increased from +27 to +33, the highest since April 2014.

- Residential construction intentions dropped from +18 to +11. Commercial construction intentions fell from +29 to +6.

- Firms’ pricing intentions waned from +31 to +28. Inflation expectations held steady at 2%.

- A net 27% of businesses expect it to be tougher to get credit. That’s still tough, though an improvement on the prior three months.

"It’s pleasing to see business sentiment (and the consumer equivalent) hold up amidst a slow-down in pro-cyclical parts of the economy such as housing. That’s testament to the wide array of drivers across the economy. It still centres on more bums on seats (population growth) but one can add to that commodity prices, pending expansionary fiscal policy, higher highs for tourism and the strong performance of boutique sectors (kiwifruit, IT, horticulture) that are now gaining critical mass.

"It is particularly encouraging that the agriculture sector is now the most optimistic with regards to business confidence, activity outlook and profitability. The chilly blast from low dairy prices has dissipated."