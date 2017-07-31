Top trade win for Mitre 10 MEGA Westgate

Monday, 31 July, 2017 - 17:07

Mitre 10 MEGA Westgate has been recognised for its outstanding trade service, winning the 2017 Trade Store of the Year award at the national retailer’s annual awards dinner in Auckland.

Taking out the top accolade reflects a determined effort to deliver first-class customer service by the trade team at Mitre 10 MEGA Westgate and Store Co-Owners, Dave and Elaine Hargreaves, says it’s great to be recognised for the team’s hard work, focus on service quality and understanding of their local market.

"Our Trade Manager, Neil Race has shown exceptional leadership skills and has done a great job guiding our knowledgeable trade team to new heights with his insight on trade and customer service experience," says Mr Hargreaves.

"Trade has been a key focus of the store since we opened and our efforts are definitely paying off as we continue to grow our trade customer base each year."

Mitre 10 CEO Neil Cowie praised Mitre 10 MEGA Westgate for claiming the top trade award, saying that with 42 Mitre 10 MEGA stores nationwide this category is always incredibly competitive.

"The awards are a way for each store to really prove how far they will go to provide the best customer service, and Mitre 10 MEGA Westgate stood above the rest of the MEGA stores this year for their dedication to excellent service for trade customers," says Mr Cowie.

Mitre 10 MEGA Westgate Trade Manager, Neil Race, describes the store’s trade offering as one of its top priorities.

"We have really been working on our competitive trade offering and providing tradies with the best possible experience," says Mr Race. "We’re always focussed on staying price-competitive and finding better ways to support our trade customers."

Earlier this year Mitre 10 MEGA Westgate also won the Excellence in Customer Delivery category at the Westpac Auckland Best of the Best Business Awards.

The Mitre 10 New Zealand Awards, held last week at the SkyCity Convention Centre in Auckland, acknowledge the efforts of team members across the country and seek to reflect the company’s continuing focus on customer experience.