Unisys named Microsoft Azure Innovation Partner of the Year

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 10:41

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Microsoft has honoured the company with the Azure Innovation Partner of the Year award for the second time in three years.

Microsoft presented Unisys with the award during the 2017 Microsoft Inspire Conference in Washington, DC.

The award recognises the 240 percent growth in Microsoft Azure cloud usage Unisys has driven through delivery of innovative digital workplace solutions to clients in government, financial services, and life sciences and healthcare - key strategic markets for Unisys.

"By aggressively driving digital transformation with Azure, Unisys demonstrates the power of our cloud environment to new communities of clients around the globe," said Bob Ellsworth, director, Enterprise Modernisation and Azure High-Potential Partner Program, Microsoft.

"This prestigious award certifies our success in enabling clients to use the cloud as a key driver of digital transformation, flexibility and agility in their business," said Paul Gleeson, vice president, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Unisys. "Azure provides a flexible, cost-efficient platform for digital delivery of value-added Unisys solutions that meet the specific requirements of clients and their customers in our strategic vertical markets."

Click here for more information on the Unisys-Microsoft alliance and Unisys offerings integrating Azure and other Microsoft technology.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that specialises in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.