MBIE: New radio spectrum licence fees from October

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 10:32

A simplified radio spectrum licence fee structure, which will see most users charged less, will commence 1 October 2017 as announced by Radio Spectrum Management (RSM) today.

"The new radio spectrum licence fee structure will be in place from 1 October 2017, following a thorough consultation process held in 2016," says RSM Policy and Planning Manager Fiona Johnson.

"There are close to 3000 radio spectrum licence holders in New Zealand and most will see a decrease in their fees, with the average annual fee reducing from $200 to $150.

"The licensing regime has been simplified from 47 licence categories down to four, which allows for a fair distribution of radio spectrum management fees across licence classes. Licence holders will automatically be moved into one of the four new categories.

"The simplified licensing regime will continue to ensure the efficient and effective management of the spectrum for all New Zealanders," adds Fiona Johnson.

More information, including the list of new licence categories and fees, is available on the RSM website.