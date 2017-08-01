Dining for non-residents introduced at L'Hotel Marrakech

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 10:48

Jasper Conran introduces dining for non-residents at L’Hôtel Marrakech.

The dining room and roof terrace are now available for non-residents of the hotel to book for lunch and dinner.

L’Hôtel Marrakech prides itself on its approach to serving delicious traditional Moroccan home cooking in the manner Italians would describe as ‘cucina della nonna’ (Grandmother’s cooking). The emphasis on dining at L’Hôtel is the use of fresh local produce, attentive service and comfortable relaxed surroundings.

Tables in the dining room are set with fine Egyptian cotton. Inviting armchairs and banquettes offer comfort and ease as fresh, vibrant salads and slowly cooked tagines are brought to the table, celebrating the finest seasonal ingredients.

With breath-taking views of the Atlas Mountains and planted with orange, fig and olive trees, jasmine, bougainvillea, honeysuckle and geraniums the roof terrace is the perfect place to dine in the open air.

"There’s probably no prettier place to tuck into a tagine."