DLA Piper promotions for 2017

Tuesday, 1 August, 2017 - 12:30

We are delighted to announce that the following people have been promoted effective from 1 July 2017.

Special Counsel

Nicola Daly advises public and private sector clients on a broad range of commercial and corporate matters across a number of industry sectors, including infrastructure and information technology.

Brad Cuff is a civil litigator and an insurance law specialist. He provides advice and acts for insurers and insureds across most lines of insurance business including fire and general, product liability, public liability, management liability, statutory liability and professional indemnity insurance matters.

Richard Tosh is a specialist insurance litigator. He provides policy coverage advice to insurers in most classes of insurance business. He also acts for insurers and their insureds in a broad range of civil and disciplinary proceedings.

Senior Associate

Vanessa Ma, Insurance

Senior Solicitors

Kate Rogers, Resource Management

Sophie Merkin, Insurance

All of these individuals have performed at an exceptionally high level and were well deserving of promotion this year. We look forward to building upon their success in the coming year.

For further information on each individual, please click the links found above. If you have any questions about these promotions, please contact me.