Bill Toft Awards for online and broadcasting media

Entries for the 2017 Bill Toft Awards close on 30 September.
The Bill Toft Memorial Fund awards a grant of up to $5,000 for broadcasters working in online or broadcasting media in New Zealand.
The Bill Toft Award is to be used for advancing the skills, experience or other contribution to professional development as a broadcaster.
Information and application form on: www.billtoftawards.org
Please forward this to any colleagues who may be interested in applying for the grant.
