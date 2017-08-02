Rainbow's End CEO steps down

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 11:06

Richard Wilks, Chairman of Rainbow's End Theme Park announces CEO Chris Deere is to leave at the end of the year but will retain an association with the company.

Chris joined the company in 2002 after a career with the NZ Police and has been CEO since 2007. His tenure has overseen a period of tremendous growth and development in the award winning theme park.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Rainbow’s End and after 15 fantastic years the time feels right to step aside and pursue other opportunities. It is a great company with a wonderful culture and I feel immensely proud of what we have achieved in this time and I look forward to retaining an involvement with the park" said Chris.

Richard and the Board extend their thanks to Chris for his wonderful contribution to Rainbow's End and wish him well.

Rainbow’s End will commence the recruitment process for a CEO shortly. Rainbow’s End is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rangatira Investments Ltd.