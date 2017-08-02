Avis, Budget and Apex back in Christchurch Central

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 12:02

After being driven out of the CBD by earthquakes six years ago, Avis, Budget and Apex are delighted to collect the keys to their new building today; the International Rental Car Precinct Hub in Christchurch.

The Hub itself is a three storey dedicated car rental building with five brands represented.

Avis Budget Group, New Zealand General Manager, Bruce Vincer, said; Like many businesses in Christchurch, we faced challenges brought on by the earthquakes. We feel the new hub is a positive step forward. Its an exciting time to be in the City as it continues to regenerate and thrive. Our team are thrilled to be in the new premises and will continue to provide a high level of service to the Christchurch travel industry, locals and tourists alike.

The practical design of the building offers easy access for customers and vehicle drop off on the ground floor, with the two upper levels catering for vehicle servicing and parking all of which is undercover, making the South Island winters a little more bearable for all.

Also new to the Avis Budget Group, is Christchurch City Manager, Grant Kerwin who joined the company today. Christchurch born and bred, Kerwin has returned to his hometown with his young family, after 25 years in Australia. He will head the team and oversee the daily operations.

Kerwin said; Im excited to be back home, especially at the moment as the city continues to evolve. This new role is something I can really sink my teeth into and I have a fantastic team behind me. Its great to be able to offer customers such a modern, functional space to engage with our brands.