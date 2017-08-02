DLA Piper New Zealand appoints three Special Counsel

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 12:42

DLA Piper in New Zealand announces the appointment of Brad Cuff, Richard Tosh and Nicola Daly as Special Counsel to the firm. One of the core objectives of this leading global business law firm is to attract and retain the best talent, demonstrated in these promotions.

Brad Cuff is a respected litigator who practises mainly in insurance law acting for insurance companies on litigated and disputed claims. His litigation practice includes, earthquake damage claims to both commercial and residential buildings, business interruption claims, fire recovery actions, complex arson and fraud cases, statutory liability claims, including breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act, Resource Management Act and responding to Commerce Commission inquiries.

He also has extensive experience in professional indemnity litigation acting for professionals, including doctors, accountants, solicitors, financial advisers and engineers in both New Zealand and Australia.

Richard Tosh is internationally experienced in insurance and civil litigation, including ground-breaking cases. After working in the UK and Hong Kong, Richard moved to New Zealand where he has worked on decisive cases in earthquake and leaky building insurance. He provides indemnity and liability advice to insurers, and acts for clients in civil and disciplinary proceedings.

Nicola Daly provides commercial and corporate advice to private and public sector clients including on contracts, procurement, tendering and outsourcing. She has specialist expertise in IT, including cyber security, data and systems integrity and continuance. With a strong background in the UK, and hands-on experience of infrastructure projects and public private partnerships, Nicola is sought after for her pragmatic and strategic approach to large, complex projects. She is also recognised for counsel on governance and legislative compliance.