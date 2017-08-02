New trustee appointed to Zealandia board

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 15:44

Karori Sanctuary Trust, which manages Zealandia, has welcomed Wairarapa resident Pete Monk to the Board as a trustee. Monk brings to the Trust a wide range of skills and experience from his career in the commercial and community sectors.

Pete Monk has a particular focus on tourism-related marketing. He served two terms on the board of Positively Wellington Tourism and was Head of Marketing for Interislander. Other diverse roles have ranged from General Manager of Fly Buys to Chief Executive in IT and manufacturing ventures. Monk currently manages Ata Rangi, a Martinborough vineyard, in tandem with his own photography business specialising in landscapes and nature. He is also chairman of Toast Martinborough, and treasurer of Featherston Booktown Trust.

Monk has an active interest in nature and conservation. He contributed in the past at Zealandia, holds life membership of Wingspan Birds of Prey Trust, and is involved in a voluntary capacity with other conservation organisations and initiatives.

Pete Monk replaces Pam Fuller, whose long standing service as a trustee and volunteer was recognised in July with a Karori Sanctuary Trust honorary membership. Pam Fuller remains an active volunteer at Zealandia.