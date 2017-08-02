Sustainable fishing expert to address NZ Seafood Industry

Wednesday, 2 August, 2017 - 15:44

A Danish expert in sustainable fishing will address the New Zealand Seafood industry conference in Wellington tomorrow and reaffirm that innovation will lead the way as the seafood industry continues to address areas such as environmental impact, climate change and a growing global population.

Seafood New Zealand’s 2017 conference is themed Oceans of Innovation - enhancing a world class fishery.

Chief Executive, Tim Pankhurst said New Zealand continues to be a world leader in fisheries management.

"We are at the cutting edge of innovative ways to fish better and fish smarter, including the revolutionary Precision Seafood Harvesting (PSH) way of trawling and exciting new mitigation and net technology solutions.

"Other countries have a similar mind-set and we are looking forward to hearing about their experiences," said Pankhurst.

The conference delegates will hear from Alex Olsen, Head of Sustainability at Denmark’s Espersen Group, a supplier and processor of high quality fish products throughout Europe and Asia. Mr Olsen will speak on; Seafood in a changing world - how we deal with the challenges we face.

"Alex is passionate about how we can evolve fisheries through new technology - and will talk about his vision for transforming the industry as we know it.

"Like those in the New Zealand industry, the future focus is about maximising the output of the oceans to feed growing global populations and, at the same time, minimising impacts," said Pankhurst.

The conference’s other keynote speaker is Sir Ray Avery who will talk about how number eight wire innovation sets New Zealanders apart.

Also on the programme is Ian Hosie of Revolution Fibres, a company that is turning hoki skins into nanofibre, Anne Gabriel of the Marine Stewardship Council who will talk about the power of seafood certification, and Dr Susan Marshall from Plant and Food who will outline the innovative use of seafood by-products.

Deborah Roche from the Ministry for Primary Industries will talk trade and the new markets for New Zealand’s seafood and Shelton Harley from MPI will discuss the state of New Zealand’s fish stocks.

Director General of the Department of Conservation, Lou Sanson will speak about the collaboration between DOC and the seafood industry on seabird protection and Graham Parker, an expert in seabird conservation will talk about how New Zealand leads the world in this field.

Consultant Jodie Campbell will be launching Open Seas, a single, comprehensive source of information about the environmental, social and production credentials of the New Zealand seafood industry. James Whittaker, Head of Responsible Sourcing and Quality from Coles supermarkets in Australia will talk about how Open Seas will help when making buying decisions for New Zealand seafood.

ANZ economist Cameron Bagrie will give the conference an economic update, Bill Ralston will be giving his views on the upcoming election and Graham Sinclair will share the insiders’ view of the his television series, Ocean Bounty.

Minister for Primary Industries, Nathan Guy, will close the conference.

The New Zealand Seafood Industry Conference is being held on Thursday 3 August at Te Papa.