Specsavers introduces second eyewear collection from ELLERY

Coveted Australian fashion designer, Kym Ellery, has unveiled her second range of prescription glasses and sunglasses, exclusive to Specsavers and available in all stores from 3rd August.

This second collection was inspired by the personal style and charms of artistic figures Peggy Guggenheim, Truman Capote, Iris Apfel, Carrie Donovan, Jerry Garcia and Buddy Holly.

Each style blends the old and the new, beginning with a classic shape that is re-invented with a modern twist.

Six prescription glasses and four prescription sunglasses make up a sophisticated new ELLERY eyewear collection that encapsulates the brand’s signature architectural silhouettes. The new additions see a total of 14 optical and 7 prescription sunglasses complete the current ELLERY X Specsavers collection. The range features modern, unisex designs that are brought together by a luxurious colour palette and rich materials.

"Working with Specsavers has been a great experience as this has allowed me to push the boundaries in optical trends, just as I have always done for the garments I create. Everyone at team ELLERY is really excited to release this second collection," says Kym.

In the new collection, masculinity and femininity come in equal doses. Shapes are bold and structured, whilst the colour palette is made up of classic colours such as marmalade, rich burgundy, warm tortoiseshell and polished metallic tones.

Pin dot details add accent to the frames, whilst the ELLERY signature eye insignia is found amongst the collection, adding a luxurious finish.

From Specsavers’ perspective, the collaboration with ELLERY brings to life the idea that spectacles play a central role in the expression of personal style.

Juan Carlos Camargo, Specsavers Head of Frames says, "The team at Specsavers feel very privileged to work with Kym Ellery on another fantastic collection. The ELLERY brand continues to achieve phenomenal success on the global stage and we are proud to be able to bring this beautifully designed eyewear range to our customers at an accessible price."

The new ELLERY eyewear range will launch in Specsavers’ stores nationally on Thursday August 3, 2017 and is priced from $299 for two pairs single vision.