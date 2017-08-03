Stonewood Homes Chch wins top honours at House of the Year

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 09:32

Stonewood Homes Christchurch walked away with one silver and one bronze award at the Registered Master Builder House of the Year awards 2017. "We are absolutely euphoric at having won this award. It speaks volumes about our commitment to delivering the best designs and quality in the industry. We continue to push the envelope both in design and innovation each passing year," said Warwick Issacs, Owner of Stonewood Homes Christchurch.

The Christchurch Home Builders received two awards for Stonewood Homes: Silver was in the PlaceMakers Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $450,000

Bronze was in the PlaceMakers Volume/Group Housing New Home $450,000 -$700,000

This competition, considered by many to be the epitome of building excellence nationwide showcases only the best examples of quality craftsmanship and design vision.

Taking the Silver award in the PlaceMakers Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $450,000 category, this four bedroom house spread over 233 sqm, is beautifully positioned on a wide section basking in all-day sun, making it warm and welcoming. The house comes with two living areas which includes a modern open-plan area with fireplace and heat pump, plus the more traditional comfort of a separate lounge. Both open to a wonderful outdoor entertaining area.

The kitchen with walk-in pantry is at the centre of everyday life. After dinner, the owners can retreat to their master bedroom with its walk-in robe and ensuite complete with tiled shower. Triple garaging has all their needs covered. They have truly made this home their own.

Winning the Bronze award in the PlaceMakers Volume/Group Housing New Home $450,000 -$700,000 category, this three bedroom house spread over a generous 230 sqm puts family functionality at the heart of the house. It also includes two bathrooms, a study and two living spaces. It’s a fitting footprint for the section, a lifestyle block that allows ample room for kids to play and alfresco space for parents to entertain friends.

A mix of light and dark cladding materials, creates great street appeal. Multiple heights and roof lines enhance the exterior while creating a variety of spaces inside. Facing due north, the interior enjoys all-day sun, as does the adjoining outdoor area. The open-plan living hub is large and inviting, bringing together kitchen, dining and lounging spaces. The home cook will love the spacious work area that’s well connected to interior dining.

House of the Year has celebrated innovative quality building for over 25 years now covering a wide range of house plans and price ranges. Its accolades are not only highly regarded but firmly cemented in New Zealand’s burgeoning building sector.

