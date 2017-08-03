Preferred tenderers for Auckland north bus services

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 10:43

Auckland Transport has announced the preferred tenderers for the contract for Auckland Public Transport Bus Service North Procurement.

Group Manager AT Metro Development, Colin Homan says the tenders were called under the Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM).

"This is a new approach to planning and contracting Public Transport services to enable less reliance on public subsidy and to ensure services are procured effectively."

Mr Homan says the process from here is to enter into negotiations with the preferred tenderers before finalising the offer.

The units and preferred tenderers are:

- Unit 34 North Harbour - Ritchies Transport Holdings Ltd

- Unit 36 Wairau Valley - Ritchies Transport Holdings Ltd

- Unit 41 NEX 2 - Tranzit Group Ltd

- Unit 42 NEX 3 - Ritchies Transport Holdings Ltd

- Unit 45 Upper East Coast Bays - Ritchies Transport Holdings Ltd

- Unit 46 Hibiscus Coast - Go Bus Transport Ltd

- Unit 48 Warkworth - Ritchies Transport Holdings Ltd

The current contracts for the North are held by:

- Transportation Auckland Corporation Limited (NZ Bus)

- Ritchies Transport Holdings Ltd

The new contracts are planned to come into effect from September 2018: