FoodCo Orders 70,000 new mystery shoppers

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 11:13

Tens of thousands of Kiwi coffee connoisseurs will soon get an opportunity to become instant mystery shoppers when they visit their local Muffin Break or Jamaica Blue cafe.

Foodco New Zealand, which owns the two franchises, has partnered with Customer Radar to create a tailored, state of the art service which will allow customers to provide feedback directly - and anonymously - about their cafe experience.

Foodco General Manager Jon Hassall said the new in-house mystery shopping experience is a first for New Zealand, with the company blazing a trail when it comes to investing directly in customers’ wants and needs.

"I’m incredibly excited to be working with Customer Radar as we attempt to create New Zealand’s largest digital guestbook," he said.

"More than 70,000 customers each week can now leave us a virtual ‘note at the door’ and tell us a bit more about their café experience, coffee, muffin or Eggs Bennie."

Mr Hassall said the new system will take customer service measurement to the next level.

"The Foodco team and I will read every customer response and be alerted to feedback good, bad or indifferent, meaning we can drive our training, marketing and product development programmes from the voice of the customer - not the boardroom."

Nick O'Neill - National Sales Manager at Customer Radar said "Having worked closely alongside the Foodco team on this project, it's very apparent they are genuinely committed to putting the voice of the customer at the heart of their business decisions. Customer Radar is proud to be helping Foodco on the journey to collect this live-actionable feedback with our new advanced benchmarking software."

Mat Wylie, Founder and CEO of Customer Radar says "Customers are just too busy these days to fill out long surveys, but are more than happy to give companies their feedback if it's quick and easy. The team at Foodco are committed to making sure they are always accountable to their customers experience and giving them what they want."

Muffin Break and Jamaica Blue customers will be able to contribute their feedback in several ways.

They can share their experience instantly, through their mobile phone or at their table via a state of the art, two-question customer Wi-Fi access point, or they can place feedback afterwards from their PC or tablet. Customers may also be randomly selected by email to complete a survey about a recent café visit.

Those who participate will be eligible for on-the-spot prizes and rewards, including a monthly $500 worth of Prezzy cards.

The direct mystery shopping experience will roll out through New Zealand’s Muffin Break and Jamaica Blue cafés this August.

