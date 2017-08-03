Huawei New Zealand appoints chief executive

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 11:53

Huawei Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Yanek Fan as Chief Executive of its New Zealand business.

Yanek will formally replace the outgoing Chief Executive, Jason Wu, in August following a month-long handover process. Jason Wu will take up a governance role across Huawei’s operations in Europe.

After 11 years with Huawei, Yanek has extensive industry experience, most recently having served three years as Deputy CEO and Director of the Carrier Network Business Department of Huawei Czech Republic.

During his time in the Czech Republic, Yanek oversaw rapid growth of the business, helping to lead a team of over 340 staff.

Yanek also worked for four years in Poland leading the Huawei key account team dedicated to Play P4, the second largest telecommunications operator in the Polish market. He has also held other senior roles at Huawei headquarters in China in Sales and Project Management.

"Huawei is well established in the New Zealand market, with strong local customer relationships and there is a lot of potential for growth. New Zealanders embrace innovation and there is a clear willingness from the industry and government to invest in future technologies. I am excited by the opportunities here and can’t wait to get started," Yanek says.

Huawei began its operations in New Zealand in 2005 and today partners with all major operators including Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone NZ, as well as providing a third of the technology behind the New Zealand Government's Ultra-Fast Broadband initiative. It has three major business groups, Carrier Network, Enterprise and Consumer (handsets) and today, more than half of all New Zealanders are using Huawei's products and solutions.

Yanek says, "Huawei’s relationship with all the major telecommunications operators will provide a good platform to grow our Enterprise and Cloud offerings further. I also look forward to working with operators on the expansion of 4.5G technology in New Zealand and the future deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G in the future."

Jason Wu notes, "While it is sad to be leaving New Zealand, Yanek Fan is very experienced and focused on doing the best for our customers. He is highly motivated to not only grow our business, but also ensure that Huawei continues to keep New Zealand at the cutting edge of technology."