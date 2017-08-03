OPPO brings Dual SIM phones into the mainstream

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 12:14

OPPO is introducing two new camera phones to New Zealanders: the A77 and the A57, a new flagship-level device with the best selfie front camera.

In a New Zealand first, the two phones are available from today at 2degrees, JB Hi-Fi and Noel Leeming with dual SIM and a triple-slot tray.

The A77 features a 16MP selfie camera and Beautify 4.0 software with Bokeh Effect, as well as a sleek metal body design with a new 5.5-inch FHD in-cell screen. The A57 features a premium 16MP front camera, lightning-fast solid-state fingerprint reader, long-lasting battery, and OPPO’s meticulous design.

Dual SIM

Despite being available throughout Asia for some time, New Zealanders have not previously been able to buy dual SIM-capable handsets from a major carrier or sales channels.

"Kiwis will love the new premium devices with dual-SIM option," says Kuan Li, Public Relations Manager, OPPO New Zealand.

"It means you can use the same phone for work and personal calls, and is great for those who travel overseas regularly who can use one SIM card for New Zealand calls and the other for calls in their destination country."

Dual SIMs are popular in locations where lower prices apply to calls and data between clients of the same provider; they also allow separate numbers for personal and business calls on the same handset.

A dual SIM phone can be used for two numbers and two identities at once. You can make and receive calls and send and receive text messages on either number. They’re becoming increasingly popular for several reasons:

- Work and personal: Keep your work and personal life separate but only carry one device. If you need to log work-related calls allocate those to one SIM and keep your personal calls personal.

- Travel: Receive calls and messages from home on one SIM and buy a local pre-pay SIM for calls, messages and data in the country you’re visiting.

- Two plans: Get the best data plan on one SIM and use the other for calls.

- Coverage: New Zealand’s dramatic terrain makes it difficult to get good coverage on one network across the whole country. You can ensure you’re always in contact with one SIM each on two separate networks.

On both the A77 and A57 users can choose the default settings. They can choose either SIM 1 or SIM 2 as the default for calling and texting or choose ‘Always Ask’ to choose the SIM to use every time they make a call. They can also choose either SIM as the default data access SIM. The SIM names can be personalised so users can tell which is which.

Brilliant photography, front and back

Both the A77 and A57 feature a standout 16MP front camera. A top feature of OPPO’s hugely popular F1s device, the camera has won praise for its ability to capture vividly detailed shots that show users at their best. With an f/2.0 aperture, Beautify 4.0 and OPPO’s Screen Flash feature, users will be sure to get bright, ready-to-share shots even in low light conditions. At the back, the 13 MP rear camera uses a Sony IMX258 sensor paired with a large F2.2 aperture, providing high light sensitivity and superb clarity, even for night shooting. Meanwhile, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) delivers an auto focus time of as little as 0.1 seconds, and Ultra-HD mode allows users to capture stunningly detailed 50 MP images.

OPPO’s Beautify 4.0 technology has been fine-tuned through the study of hundreds of use cases, offering seven beautify levels, and ensuring users will get shots with clear skin, vivid eyes and striking features.

A77: Stylish, premium design

The A77 is built with a sleek metallic frame, a 2.0mm bezel and a light 5.5-inch body. Equipped with an enhanced FHD in-cell screen for sharper contrast, the in-cell technology ensures clear screen quality on the brightest of days. The 5.5-inch screen is protected from external threats by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and protective screen coating.

Designed to allow both flawless selfies and efficient mobile communications over the course of an entire day, the A77 utilises an octa-core processor backed by powerful 4GB memory and 64GB onboard storage supported by a 3200mAh battery. Its triple-slot card tray can hold two Nano 4G SIM cards with a microSD card, expanding storage to a potential 128GB.

"With stunning design, sharp colourful screen, enhanced battery life and a lightning-fast processor; the A77 is the perfect phone for selfie lovers everywhere," Li said.

The A77 will be available in Gold and Black from 2degrees, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming, and PB Tech stores.

OPPO A77 key features

5.5 inch display

16MP front camera

13MP rear camera

Octa-core processor

4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage

Dual nano-SIM

3200mAh battery

NZRRP $529

A57: Strong, seamless, long-lasting performance

The A57 cruises on an octa-core processor and 3GB memory, ensuring snappy performance and seamless multi-tasking. It sports a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 screen, four precisely rounded corners for a perfect grip, and a beautiful thin, light-weight frame that rests effortlessly in the hand.

Meanwhile, a triple-slot card tray means that the A57’s 32GB of onboard storage can be expanded by an additional 256GB with an SD card, while users still enjoy the flexibility of using two 4G SIM cards.

Even in its attractively slight 5.2-inch unibody, the A57 manages to pack a powerful 2900 mAh battery, giving the device just the right weight in the hand and offering excellent video playback time. Leveraging smart power optimisations in ColorOS 3.0 (based on Android 6.0), the A57 clocks in at 11 hours of continuous video watching, 23 hours on the phone, or about 13.5 hours in a scenario of varied continuous use.

The A57 will be available in Gold and Black from 2degrees, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming, and PB Tech stores.

OPPO A57 key features

16MP front camera

13MP rear camera

5.2in HD display

Octa-core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage

Dual SIM

2900 mAh lithium polymer battery

NZRRP $399