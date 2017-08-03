NZ On Air board appointment

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 12:54

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry has appointed Dunedin chartered accountant Stuart McLauchlan to NZ On Air.

"With his skills in business advisory and governance roles I am delighted Stuart is joining the board," Ms Barry says.

"A partner for 30 years in G S McLauchlan, including as managing partner for 29 of those years, Stuart is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. He is an Accredited Fellow of the Institute of Directors and a former national president.

"Currently he is chair of Scott Technology, Dunedin International Airport, Pharmac and the Management committee of the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame. He has also been on the boards of the Otago Festival of Arts, Hills Radio Trust and the Otago Community Hospice Trust."

Stuart McLauchlan took up his appointment on 1 August replacing Ross McRobie.

"My sincere thanks to Ross, also a chartered accountant, who brought a strong sense of community engagement and experience in the radio industry to his six years on the board," Ms Barry says.