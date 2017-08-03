Stonewood Homes Wanaka wins three medals at House of the Year

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 13:04

Stonewood Homes Wanaka walked away with two silvers and one bronze award at the Registered Master Builder House of the Year awards 2017. "It is a great sense of achievement to be recognised for our building excellence and quality. We believe in putting customer first and their needs," Mark Harry, Director of Stonewood Homes Wanaka Franchisee said.

The Wanaka Home Builders received three awards for Stonewood Homes:

- Silver award for Nulook New Home $700,000 to $1 million

- Silver award for PlaceMakers Volume/Group Housing up to $450,000

- Bronze award for PlaceMakers New Home $450,000 to $550,000

This competition, considered by many to be the epitome of building excellence nationwide showcases only the best examples of quality craftsmanship and design vision.

Taking the Silver award in the PlaceMakers New Home category, this stylish sanctuary is a perfect fit with the beautiful secluded atmosphere. Innovative design coupled with well-chosen materials lend this home a refined yet homely feel. The raised ceilings give the interior a wonderful sense of space. A large open-plan living space enjoys an appealing airy ambience and wonderful lake and mountain views. Ample storage has been seamlessly built in for a clean, uncluttered feel.

The generous and beautifully proportioned living spaces open onto the courtyard, offering easy outdoor living. Screen sliders promote natural flow between inside and out, bringing light and warmth inside.

The master bedroom with a roomy walk-in robe and ensuite also enjoys access to a large, sunny deck. Two more bedrooms share use of a well-equipped bathroom.

Winning the Silver award in the Nulook New Home category, this two-storey home is inspired by the warm and comfortable living spaces. A gentle colour scheme flows throughout. Thoughtful design and attention to detail extend to every corner. Four spacious bedrooms include the master with its astounding views and indulgent ensuite. Two further bathrooms service the remaining bedrooms. The modern kitchen with walk-in pantry is more than just a pretty space. It opens to an inviting family living area, with a stunning view of the mountains.

Winning the bronze award in PlaceMakers Volume/Group Housing Category, this picture-perfect Peninsula Bay home is beautifully positioned for sun and views. A smart layout and expansive glazing frame promises stunning views over Lake Wanaka to the peaks of Mount Aspiring National Park.

Generously proportioned spaces - three bedrooms, two bathrooms and dual living areas - are arranged on a raised corner section. Family life revolves around the large open-plan living space. The stylish, functional kitchen with a large butler’s pantry, is deceptively simple and equipped for effortless entertaining. The formal lounge enjoys the same stunning views as the family zone, with outdoor flow to a huge sun-drenched deck and lawns. The dining space with adjoining deck caters for formal meals or relaxed summer barbecues. The wood burner in the family room creates warmth and ambience in winter.

More than 370 homes were judged around New Zealand by a team of industry experts, with regional award-winners being announced during 10 regional events during July and August. Finding the cream of the construction crop around the country includes a range of new homes and showhomes to renovations and builders own homes. New leading edge building techniques, architectural masterpieces and housing materials have been on display via the House of the Year with a noticeable shift towards sustainability.