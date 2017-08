Maori Land Service case studies underway

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 13:50

The Māori Land Service Programme has begun working with Māori land owners on regional case studies that will help inform the advisory and development services that may be offered in the future by the Māori Land Service (MLS).

Te Tai Rāwhiti is the first region where the MLS Programme has partnered up with Māori land owners and iwi organisations in Te Tai Rāwhiti to gain in-depth knowledge of challenges and opportunities for local Māori land owners.

"Te Tai Rāwhiti is one of the priority regions for the Māori Land Service with over a quarter of the region being Māori freehold land," Rachel Jones, Māori Land Service Engagement Lead, said.

"The case study will cover the area from Ōpōtiki to Muriwai/Paritū (to the south of Te Kurī a Pāoa/Young Nicks Head). There are around 270,000 hectares of Māori land, and over 5,000 land blocks. This means there is an enormous amount of insight and knowledge we hope to be able to draw on from land owners in the region."

The case study continues the principle of co-designing the Māori Land Service with Māori land owners, which has already seen 50 wānanga nationwide. It will be managed by the Gisborne-based Te Rūnanga o Tūranganui-a-Kiwa with the support of other local iwi organisations.

The case study will involve extensive research into Māori land in the region at the level of individual land blocks. It will be looking for insights from land owners through hui as well as gathering together existing data and records.

It will collect information on the characteristics of land blocks in the area and how that differs from other regions, how owners can access capital, what services are already available and how they are or are not working for Māori land owners.

"This is a ‘boots on the ground’, practical investigation of exactly how the new Māori Land Service will best be able to help the Māori land owners of Te Tai Rāwhiti meet their aspirations for their land when it opens its doors," Mrs Jones said. "I would like to encourage all land owners to take part and share their experience."

Hui open to all land owners in Te Tai Rāwhiti began in early July with 16 hui held to date. A further eight hui will take place next week from Manutuke to Ōpōtiki. Each of the seven catchments in the region has appointed kaitiaki to oversee the project, and kaiāwhina to keep land owners in each rohe up to date with the case study.

The Māori Land Service is currently being established to support Māori land owners under Te Ture Whenua Bill, which is now expected to be passed by Parliament after the General Election.

You can find out more about the development of the Māori Land Service at http://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-land-service/