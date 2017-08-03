Maori Land Service case studies underway

|
The MÄori Land Service Programme has begun working with MÄori land owners on regional case studies that will help inform the advisory and development services that may be offered in the future by the MÄori Land Service (MLS).
Te Tai RÄwhiti is the first region where the MLS Programme has partnered up with MÄori land owners and iwi organisations in Te Tai RÄwhiti to gain in-depth knowledge of challenges and opportunities for local MÄori land owners.
"Te Tai RÄwhiti is one of the priority regions for the MÄori Land Service with over a quarter of the region being MÄori freehold land," Rachel Jones, MÄori Land Service Engagement Lead, said.
"The case study will cover the area from ÅpÅtiki to Muriwai/ParitÅ« (to the south of Te KurÄ« a PÄoa/Young Nicks Head). There are around 270,000 hectares of MÄori land, and over 5,000 land blocks. This means there is an enormous amount of insight and knowledge we hope to be able to draw on from land owners in the region."
The case study continues the principle of co-designing the MÄori Land Service with MÄori land owners, which has already seen 50 wÄnanga nationwide. It will be managed by the Gisborne-based Te RÅ«nanga o TÅ«ranganui-a-Kiwa with the support of other local iwi organisations.
The case study will involve extensive research into MÄori land in the region at the level of individual land blocks. It will be looking for insights from land owners through hui as well as gathering together existing data and records.
It will collect information on the characteristics of land blocks in the area and how that differs from other regions, how owners can access capital, what services are already available and how they are or are not working for MÄori land owners.
"This is a ‘boots on the ground’, practical investigation of exactly how the new MÄori Land Service will best be able to help the MÄori land owners of Te Tai RÄwhiti meet their aspirations for their land when it opens its doors," Mrs Jones said. "I would like to encourage all land owners to take part and share their experience."
Hui open to all land owners in Te Tai RÄwhiti began in early July with 16 hui held to date. A further eight hui will take place next week from Manutuke to ÅpÅtiki. Each of the seven catchments in the region has appointed kaitiaki to oversee the project, and kaiÄwhina to keep land owners in each rohe up to date with the case study.
The MÄori Land Service is currently being established to support MÄori land owners under Te Ture Whenua Bill, which is now expected to be passed by Parliament after the General Election.
You can find out more about the development of the MÄori Land Service at http://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-land-service/
