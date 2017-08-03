Maori Land Service case studies underway

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 13:50

The MÄori Land Service Programme has begun working with MÄori land owners on regional case studies that will help inform the advisory and development services that may be offered in the future by the MÄori Land Service (MLS).

Te Tai RÄwhiti is the first region where the MLS Programme has partnered up with MÄori land owners and iwi organisations in Te Tai RÄwhiti to gain in-depth knowledge of challenges and opportunities for local MÄori land owners.

"Te Tai RÄwhiti is one of the priority regions for the MÄori Land Service with over a quarter of the region being MÄori freehold land," Rachel Jones, MÄori Land Service Engagement Lead, said.

"The case study will cover the area from ÅpÅtiki to Muriwai/ParitÅ« (to the south of Te KurÄ« a PÄoa/Young Nicks Head). There are around 270,000 hectares of MÄori land, and over 5,000 land blocks. This means there is an enormous amount of insight and knowledge we hope to be able to draw on from land owners in the region."

The case study continues the principle of co-designing the MÄori Land Service with MÄori land owners, which has already seen 50 wÄnanga nationwide. It will be managed by the Gisborne-based Te RÅ«nanga o TÅ«ranganui-a-Kiwa with the support of other local iwi organisations.

The case study will involve extensive research into MÄori land in the region at the level of individual land blocks. It will be looking for insights from land owners through hui as well as gathering together existing data and records.

It will collect information on the characteristics of land blocks in the area and how that differs from other regions, how owners can access capital, what services are already available and how they are or are not working for MÄori land owners.

"This is a ‘boots on the ground’, practical investigation of exactly how the new MÄori Land Service will best be able to help the MÄori land owners of Te Tai RÄwhiti meet their aspirations for their land when it opens its doors," Mrs Jones said. "I would like to encourage all land owners to take part and share their experience."

Hui open to all land owners in Te Tai RÄwhiti began in early July with 16 hui held to date. A further eight hui will take place next week from Manutuke to ÅpÅtiki. Each of the seven catchments in the region has appointed kaitiaki to oversee the project, and kaiÄwhina to keep land owners in each rohe up to date with the case study.

The MÄori Land Service is currently being established to support MÄori land owners under Te Ture Whenua Bill, which is now expected to be passed by Parliament after the General Election.

You can find out more about the development of the MÄori Land Service at http://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-land-service/