Commodity Price Index: Taking a breather

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 13:46

The ANZ Commodity Price Index slipped 0.8% m/m in July, but international prices remain 21% higher than last year.

ANZ Agri Economist Con Williams said, "Dairy prices, particularly for butter and cheese, were again the star in a mixed picture this month. On the other side of the equation, we saw a fall in meat prices and a moderation in apple and kiwifruit prices as supply has normalised.

"The strong NZD/USD weighed further with local returns down 2.1% m/m, but to put it in context they are still 18% higher than last year."

In terms of sector specifics:

- Dairy prices increased 1.4% m/m in July (+45% y/y). The increase was led by milkfat prices - specifically butter (+5.2%) and cheese (+3.4%). Milkfat prices have posted new records in recent months with insatiable demand in developed markets and softer European milk supply.

- Meat prices fell for the first time this year (-3.4% m/m). The decline was led by lamb (-6.8% m/m) as new-season Northern Hemisphere production lifted. Beef prices’ hot run came to an end also, on the back of higher US domestic production, reduced promotional activity and seasonality. Skin prices rose 1.7%; venison and wool were little changed.

- Seafood prices were stable (+0.2%). There was an increase in salmon prices while the rest were unchanged.

- Horticulture prices fell 5.6% m/m. Higher seasonal volumes for both apples and kiwifruit saw a moderation versus early-season prices that had been pushed up by a late harvest for New Zealand’s 2017 crops.

- The forestry group increased 1.0% m/m. Log prices (+2.2% m/m) continue to be supported by Chinese demand. Local demand has experienced the usual seasonal slowdown, but demand for structural timber and posts/poles remains strong. Wood pulp prices fell 1.9% m/m.

- Aluminium prices lifted 1.2% m/m (17% y/y). The market’s focus remains on Chinese mandated closure of spare capacity.

"While commodity prices are showing signs of levelling out, the lift from a year ago is still stark and this will support national incomes. With the construction sector still booming, but not incrementally adding more to growth as capacity constraints bite, buoyant commodity prices will act as an important substitute in the growth stakes."