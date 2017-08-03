Blerter launches major upgrade to software

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 12:55

New Zealand’s leading digital health and safety app, Blerter, has received a major overhaul with new functionality and a new-look interface.

Version 3.0 of the software introduces a raft of new features. Among the highlights is the sophisticated new Incident Management feature which allows users to record, manage and communicate any incident with ease. A series of new templates, guidance through the process and the ability to quickly add Tasks, Documents, Alerts, Hazards, and more make incident management easier and faster.

Another cornerstone feature of the App, the ability for anyone to report a health and safety concern by sending a Blert, has been improved by adding the ability to edit Blerts right up to the point where they’re seen and acknowledge by the appropriate manager. As a result, Blerts can now always contain the most accurate and up to date information. Additionally, Blerter 3.0 introduces a new process and user interface to make it easier for managers to respond to and action Blerts.

The release of 3.0 follows the recent release of 2.4 which introduced a new Risk Assessment feature.

As a result of these product updates, Blerter is now more powerful than ever in helping business reduce risks and incidents in the workplace through better communication and collaboration with the entire team.

Co-Founder and CEO Richard Gill says he’s delighted with the effort put in by the team.

"A major upgrade like this doesn’t come overnight and the team have put in long hours to deliver the upgrade on time. I’d like to commend them for their efforts and their eagerness to make Blerter the best it can be."

Richard says the new functionality makes it easier for staff to report incidents and concerns but also makes it easier for managers to respond to incidents and other reported health and safety issues as effectively as possible.

"Most health and safety systems are all about protecting the company from liability. Our approach has always been to put the safety of the people at the heart of Blerter and to help decision makers resolve issues as quickly and efficiently as they can."

Blerter was created in 2013 when Richard saw a need for a better way to manage health and safety in the workplace, and has grown tremendously over the past three years.

"Traditionally, health and safety is about compliance and paperwork. Even the move to digital platforms hasn’t really changed that - most apps are little more than a digital version of the same old form we all used to have to fill out. At Blerter, we realised that having access to a real-time communication and collaboration solution would enable companies to resolve problems more effectively but also empower staff to keep each other safe in real-time. See a problem, report the problem, resolve the problem - for us, it’s all about making sure people get home safely at the end of their shift."

The new version of Blerter is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.