Adidas Football launches new Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 15:58

Adidas Football has today dropped its latest colourway for NEMEZIZ 17+ 360 AGILITY - the brand’s latest boot innovation. Designed to enhance the performance of the game’s most agile players, NEMEZIZ is inspired by the idea of ‘taping’; a process used commonly in sport to deliver security, support and adaptability.

These unique features are apparent through the boot’s AGILITYBANDAGE, featuring revolutionary TORSIONTAPES technology to keep the foot locked down and deliver ultimate fit. A dual-lock collar secures the ankle in place to enable explosive change of direction.

The TORSIONFRAME outsole features an ultra-lightweight construction and TORSIONRIBS to provide dynamic push off support; a key feature for agile movement. The new AGILITYKNIT 2.0 interlocking yarn structure provides a soft direct touch and a lightweight, adaptable feel.

The striking new two-tone colourway features dark blue and turquoise trim alongside the classic adidas three stripes in yellow.

To ensure players can experience the same level of agility in any setting, Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ is also available in both Cage and Street adaptations. With the same colourway as the on-pitch boot, both the cage and street shoes feature the same TORSIONTAPES and AGILITYKNIT 2.0, giving the most agile players the same tools to support their agility in the cage and on the street.

The Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ collection is available from today on adidas.com and adidas retail stores.

RRP is $500.00.

For further information please visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or twitter to join the conversation.