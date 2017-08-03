Mercer divests from tobacco

Thursday, 3 August, 2017 - 17:10

Mercer has worked extensively with its Responsible Investment team, clients and Board to develop the ethical exclusion component of the Responsible Investment Policy, which covers sustainable investment, ethical investment and corporate governance.

Under this policy and as of June this year, Mercer instructed managers to divest from companies manufacturing tobacco products. With the process now well advanced, Mercer expects completion over the coming months.

As an investor in New Zealand and international markets, Mercer believes that principles of active ownership and investment stewardship are of value in the investment process. For that reason Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors are incorporated in Mercer’s decision making and ownership practices for its investment funds / options in New Zealand.