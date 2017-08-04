Just Add Water Seminar coming to Christchurch

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 06:19

JAWS is coming to Christchurch! But don’t panic, JAWS stands for Just Add Water Seminar and it is the premier aquatics industry event in New Zealand.

In the 55th anniversary year of the event the New Zealand Recreation Association (NZRA) have chosen Christchurch as the location for hundreds of industry professionals to get together and shape the future of aquatics.

This event, taking place next week, promotes and encourages best practice by presenting and showcasing developments from within and outside the industry. Christchurch is leading the way in aquatic facilities and NZRA have taken the opportunity to showcase them with some inspirational field trips to finish off the seminar.

The delegates will be embarking on a tour around the region, taking in some of the impressive facilities and even having the chance to visit the Metro Sports Facility construction site, which will be the largest aquatic and indoor recreation and leisure venue of its kind in New Zealand.

Tracey Prince, Aquatics Project Manager at NZRA, said "JAWS has been running for 55 years and we are really proud of the way it has helped to shape the aquatics industry in New Zealand."

"Christchurch was the obvious choice of location because of the incredible facilities. By having the conference and the field trips here, we can really get a glimpse of what the future holds for the industry."