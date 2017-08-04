600-700 home development in Mt Wellington celebrates opening

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 05:45

A new 600-700 home master planned residential community for Mount Wellington in Auckland has been officially opened today with the first houses now complete.

Richmond is a contemporary terraced home subdivision being developed over a 10.5-hectare former quarry site in Panama Road by Wilshire Group.

Located in close proximity to Sylvia Park retail and transport hubs and parks and sports fields at Mt Richmond, the development is being phased over seven stages and is expected to accommodate around 2,000 people at full build out.

Prices for Stage One started at $680,000 for a 2-bedroom home (which have since been sold) 3-bedroom homes at $770,000 and ranging up to a five-bedroom home at $975,000, with only five homes over $1m.

The first of the 99 terrace homes as part of the first stage are now complete with the rest to be finished by the end of the year.

To mark the milestone a civic ceremony was held this morning attended by local iwi and local Auckland Councillor for Maungakiekie-Tamaki, Denise Lee.

Wilshires Sales Manager Christie Wrightson says at a time when Auckland desperately needs housing to accommodate the rapidly increasing population it is great to be able to deliver new homes.

At Richmond, were wanting to create housing that delivers on all fronts: location, quality, community, lifestyle and design. Homes are customisable and lend themselves to modern home styling and self-expression.

Most importantly though, Richmond provides a great opportunity to live in a new master planned community and enjoy a superb lifestyle for below the Auckland median house price and at a time when more and more people are being priced out of the central suburbs.

The ward councillor for Maungakiekie-Tamaki Denise Lee says there is a real need for more housing developments in central areas that are well connected to the rest of Auckland.

With Auckland's congestion challenges, its wise we don't just focus on the outskirts of the city to accommodate growth. Richmond is the sort of centrally located quality living options we need and in the process, will create vitality and an important economic stimulus within the local community.

With consent granted on Stage 2 and designs well underway for other future stages, Miss Wrightson says its pleased to confirm construction of new homes will continue to roll on at Richmond for some years yet.

A new show home and display suite now open daily on site and for more information interested parties can go to www.richmondauckland.co.nz