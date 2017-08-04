Hobson Wealth Partners launch new brand campaign

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 10:16

One of New Zealand's leading private wealth advisory firms, Hobson Wealth Partners (whose shareholders purchased the firm from Macquarie Group mid-way through 2016), has launched its first advertising campaign.

Elements of the campaign feature Olympic gold medallist (and one of New Zealand’s most trusted sportspeople), Mahé Drysdale, in his recently announced role as Hobson Wealth brand ambassador.

"We're excited to formally launch our new brand with a campaign that's surprising and unexpected within the context of our sector. Mahé felt like a natural partner for us because, through his continued dedication to achieving world class excellence, he embodies a number of the attributes we value most," says Warren Couillault, Managing Director of Hobson Wealth Partners.

"Mahe knows when to push himself to the absolute limit of what’s possible in rowing, and he also knows when to sit back and review his options. He’s experienced phenomenal success, coupled with a modest amount of failure. And through it all, he has consistently performed at the highest level in his chosen pursuits.

"It’s that unparalleled level of high-performing, sustained success that prompted the partnership between us. And in the same way that Mahé is empowered and encouraged to succeed by the team that stands behind him, we’re also committed to helping our clients achieve their own investment goals," concludes Couillault.

The Hobson Wealth Partners advertising and brand activity featuring Mahé Drysdale is currently appearing across print, out-of-home and digital channels, throughout New Zealand. Hobson Wealth is named after New Zealand’s first Governor, Captain William Hobson, and like the early navigator, administrator and visionary the firm sees itself as quietly shaping futures.

