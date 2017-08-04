Bayleys sponsors Blenheim's only community bus

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 10:05

The Blenheim urban bus service will continue operating for at least another year, thanks to a new sponsorship contract with real estate agency Bayleys.

Bayleys signage will be displayed across the passenger bus, which is widely used by the town’s elderly residents and those with reduced transport access to social and retail amenities.

The bus loops around Blenheim six days a week - stopping outside the town’s main supermarkets, as well as the library, Wairau Hospital, medical practices and retirement villages.

Bayleys Marlborough director Andy Poswillo said the bus sponsorship was another avenue the brand could show its loyalty to the local community. The agency already contributes generously to many local Marlborough events and charities.

"For many in the town, the bus service is their lifeline to the wider community," Mr Poswillo said.

"It is far more than just a ‘ride to the shops’…. It’s a place to meet friends and talk, where they can catch up on what’s going on in the local community, or simply access their weekly needs."

"As a locally owned and operated company, Bayleys Marlborough found the sponsorship opportunity to support the Blenheim bus service matched perfectly with our role in the community, and we look forward to a long and successful future with the council."

Marlborough District Councillor Jenny Andrews, who leads the Council’s Older Persons Forum, welcomed the new sponsorship.

"This is great news and we welcome Bayleys getting on board. The bus provides an important link for residents to get around town - around 25,000 trips a year are taken on the bus."

Bayleys also acknowledge the previous sponsor Mitre 10 Mega made a fantastic contribution to its eight-year association with the service.