Update on China infant formula registration process

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 11:21

Synlait Milk Limited (NZX: SML; ASX: SM1) and The a2 Milk Company Limited (a2MC) (NZX: ATM; ASX: A2M) are confident with the progress of their application to export a2 Platinum infant formula to China from 1 January 2018.

The CFDA requires manufacturers of infant formula to register brands and recipes with them in order to import products from 1 January 2018.

The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) announced (on 3 August, China time) 30 brands from 22 infant formula factories owned by 14 manufacturing companies have been approved. Synlait and a2MC understand these initial approvals reflect some of the first dossier applications received by the CFDA from other manufacturers in early 2017.

The dossier application for CFDA registration of a2 Platinum infant formula was submitted by Synlait in May 2017, and has been accepted for review.

Both companies are confident that Synlait’s registration application with CFDA will progress as expected.

The registration will ensure that direct exports to China of a2MC’s China label infant formula products (a2 Platinum infant formula), which currently comprise ~8% of a2MC’s total infant formula sales, can continue from 1 January 2018.