Financial Services and WSNZ Conference - Welcome to our sponsors

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 11:40

The Financial Services Council and Workplace Savings NZ are delighted to announce a growing list of sponsors for the inaugural Financial Services Council and Workplace Savings NZ national conference - ‘Navigating Change’ on 7 and 8 September 2017 at the Hilton Hotel, Auckland. Richard Klipin, FSC CEO, said ‘We are incredibly grateful for the support of all the sponsors on what will be the event of the year for the Financial Services industry.’ These include:

With less than 40 days until the Navigating Change conference, and only 30 tickets left, the full programme is now available on the event website. With outstanding keynote speakers, a variety of panel discussions and three workshop streams, this conference has something for everyone. This programme showcases excellence within the financial services industry.

Concurrent workshop streams explore key topics under the three main streams of Investments, Insurance and FinTech/InsureTech/Big Trends. Attendees can expect exciting conversations that will help shape the future of the financial services industry.

Keynote speakers include Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean, the great New Zealand entrepreneur, Murray Thom, and the Founder and Director of the award winning social enterprise, Eat My Lunch, Lisa King.

Panel discussions cover topics including the Future of Kiwisaver, Super and Work; The Consumer of the Future - Growing the Insurance Market in New Zealand; and Culture, Conduct and Consumers - Navigating Change in Financial Services. ‘The calibre and number of speakers throughout the programme is sure to inspire, challenge and lead to thought-provoking discussions’ said Mr Klipin.

The Navigating Change conference also plays host to the inaugural Financial Services Council Awards, together with the Workplace Savings NZ Communication Awards. Winners will be announced at the Gala Dinner on the first night of the conference. The awards showcase excellence within the financial services industry, and give the winners an opportunity to be recognised in front of their peers. This conference is a great opportunity for the financial services community to come together and gain insights from industry leaders. The conference provides delegates with a unique opportunity to share best practice and challenge each other to Navigate the Change in their worlds.

For more information about the event, awards entry and to discover the full conference programme, visit the event website www.navigatingchange.co.nz or visit the Facebook page facebook.com/financialservicescouncil