WCC responds to industrial action by parking staff

|
[ login or create an account ]
Wellington City Council’s Chief Operating Officer, Barbara McKerrow, has the following comments on this afternoon’s planned strike action by E tu union members working for the Council’s Parking Services unit:
- This is not a wage dispute.
- Wellington City Council is the first large public-sector employer in the country to pay the living wage rate. Parking Services staff are included.
- We brought the parking services in-house in 2014 and increased staff wages to the then-living wage. We are now increasing that again to the current living wage rate ($20.20/hour).
- We are puzzled and disappointed by this action, but have agreed to keep to talking with the union.
- Some 17 of our parking services staff are not E tu members - so there will still be an enforcement presence in Wellington this afternoon. Motorists can still expect to be ticketed if the park over-time or park dangerously or inconsiderately.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.