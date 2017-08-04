Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 15:22

NgÄi Tahu Seafood Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of two new directors, Jen Crawford and Ben Bateman, bringing the total of NgÄi Tahu directors on the board to four out of six.

Ms Crawford has 20 years’ national and international legal experience in project consenting and planning, along with governance experience in the Canterbury region. She has previously worked in leading law firms in New Zealand and the UK, including a partnership at Anderson Lloyd.

Ms Crawford was appointed as a Director of Regenerate Christchurch in 2016 and recently stepped down as Chair of the Arts Centre of Christchurch Trust Board after leading the organisation through a significant period following the Canterbury earthquakes. She has been recognised for her Arts Centre governance work as a finalist in the 2015 Women of Influence Awards and recipient of a Local Hero Medal in the 2017 New Zealander of the Year Awards, as well as being recognised in the NZ Lawyer Hotlist (2014 and 2016).

Mr Bateman (NgÄi Tahu - NgÄti Waewae, NgÄti Mamoe) is Deputy Director of Legal Services for the New Zealand Defence Force, serving in the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. As a practising lawyer for the New Zealand Defence Force, and a commissioned officer in the New Zealand Army for over 14 years, he has been deployed on six operational tours of duty to the Middle East.

Mr Bateman was the lead New Zealand Defence Force legal adviser for the New Zealand tenure on the United Nations Security Council, and has represented New Zealand’s interests at various international engagement activities throughout the Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Europe, providing legal advice on a range of complex international and commercial matters.

Chair of NgÄi Tahu Seafood Limited, Craig Ellison, said "we are delighted to have directors of this calibre joining our governance team with their depth of knowledge, skills, and experience. We are proud that two thirds of our directors are of NgÄi Tahu descent. I would also like to acknowledge our retiring director, Rob Pooley, for his nine years of valued service to the Board".

Iaean Cranwell also joins the NgÄi Tahu Seafood board as an Associate Director under the Manawa Nui programme, which provides opportunities for NgÄi Tahu to gain experience and exposure to governance on NgÄi Tahu Holdings’ boards, ultimately increasing the governance capacity and capability of NgÄi Tahu.