Funding a boost for quake affected farmers says Feds

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 15:13

Federated Farmers is delighted that a joint application made to the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Earthquake Recovery Fund has been successful.

The Federation led the application towards a Farm Business and Land Recovery Programme, which will give direction to recovery research following the Hurunui-KaikÅura earthquake.

"We just want to see funding work for those who really need it," said Federated Farmers’ North Canterbury Provincial President Lynda Murchison.

"We want to deliver research that helps farmers to make informed decisions for the next steps of their quake damaged farming businesses."

The establishment group for the programme consists of affected local farmers, Federated Farmers, Beef + Lamb NZ and the Hurunui District Council who are working closely with MPI, Environment Canterbury and local agricultural support businesses.

The programme proposes to coordinate research on the key areas of land stability and future land use options across three research areas; Leader Road/Cheviot, Inland Road/ KaikÅura and South Marlborough.

It will assist those farmers who have significant ongoing business impacts arising from land movement and destabilisation. These are primarily hill country farms in sheep, beef and deer, with some forestry, dairy and tourism.

"This programme will ideally work with local farmers to target research to their needs. The community will also be involved through documented reports, field days and through community-based farming groups," said Lynda.

The Ministry for Primary Industries' funding is estimated at $3.54 million and will support 8 community projects. Environment Canterbury and Beef + Lamb NZ are providing financial support essential to the programme.