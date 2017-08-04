Ports of Auckland welcomes rail investment

Friday, 4 August, 2017 - 16:53

Ports of Auckland today welcomed the Government’s decision to fund the expansion of a key freight and passenger rail line through Auckland.

The Government announced today it will invest $100 million to build the ‘third main’, adding a third rail line to the North Island Main Trunk Line between Westfield and Wiri, in Auckland. This section of line is heavily used by both passenger and freight trains.

Although this line does not link directly to Ports of Auckland, it will add capacity and flexibility in a key section which will improve rail access from our WaitematÄ sea port to our inland ports at South Auckland, Waikato, Manawatu and the Bay of Plenty.

This new investment will facilitate greater use of rail - both for freight and passengers - helping to reduce congestion and make the supply chain more efficient and sustainable.

Over time, Ports of Auckland would like to see further investment in rail, particularly the addition of a fourth main line in the Westfield-Wiri section along with capacity and access enhancements on the Eastern Line to the WaitematÄ sea port.