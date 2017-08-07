Social media experts head to NZ to inspire Kiwi business owners

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 10:45

Social media is a thriving tool for New Zealand enterprises and one that will be the topic of hot discussion at The Social Media Conference 2017 - The Evolution (#SMCNZ17) next month.

The event, which will see 20 top experts in the social media space descend on Auckland for two days over 15 - 16 September, is set to give Kiwis new insights and tools to drive business growth and extend their influence online.

"New Zealanders are some of the most active social media users in the world - nearly 90%- are on social media sites and 97%-- of internet users do their research online before making a purchase.

#SMCNZ17 will deliver a unique opportunity to learn from influential social media experts from around the world and in New Zealand," says Wanita Fourie, founder of The Social Media Conference.

Three international speakers will be major drawcards this year; Ireland’s Samantha Kelly (Tweeting Goddess), social media award winner, TEDx speaker and social media strategist; John Kapos (Chocolate Johnny) a third-generation chocolatier who owns a successful chocolate store in Australia and then took his brand global through social media platforms; and esteemed US author, speaker and business consultant Vicki Fitch.

"New Zealanders love using social media - I think it stems from their natural ability to use traditional word-of-mouth techniques. Social media provides a platform to build communities online which appeals to Kiwis who value a strong sense of community both on and offline," says Fourie.

Whether you’re just starting out on your social media journey or you are a social media expert, #SMCNZ17 will appeal to a wide audience. The Conference will address corporate/government social media as well as social media for small businesses, and look more closely at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Influencer marketing, LinkedIn and how to create social media strategy that works.

"We’re putting the focus on the evolution of social media - looking at where we’re going and how to best use it to our advantage and leverage it for success. We expect people from all walks of life - corporates, agency and digital experts, small to medium business owners and social media influencers to turn out."

Fourie, who heads up The Online Business Academy, started The Social Media Conference four years ago. This year, the event has support from Business Mentors NZ, Network NZ, Videos Productions and Net Branding and there are still opportunities for other sponsors to get involved. For participants who can’t attend in person, they can log in to the Conference’s live stream on Facebook.

Fourie says Kiwis have been the biggest adopters of LinkedIn globally - 95% of NZ professionals have a LinkedIn profile (approximately 1.6 million Kiwis), but not all users leverage it to get their full potential - a common problem she’s seen across all platforms.

"While this annual event provides unlimited networking and learning opportunities, the biggest opportunity is for participants is to garner the latest skills and knowledge to grow and market their businesses in most effective ways possible," Fourie adds.