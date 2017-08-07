NZ Post to pilot parcel delivery service for online shoppers

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 12:51

NZ Post is about to launch a trial for a new delivery service for Kiwi online shoppers, called Shipmate.

For an up-front payment, shoppers will be entitled to an unlimited number of purchases with no delivery fee from participating online retailers.

NZ Post’s head of Customer Strategy Brendan Thawley says, "We’re excited about this new innovation in the New Zealand market and are delighted that four of The

Warehouse Group’s brands will be the first to offer the service to their customers".

www.thewarehouse.co.nz, www.noelleeming.co.nz, www.torpedo7.co.nz and www.warehousestationery.co.nz are all participating.

Mr Thawley says NZ Post has been listening to its customers and is working with them to develop new initiatives to create value for them.

"A shared problem for both parcel senders and receivers is that often consumers want to buy small things online but the cost of shipping is too high relative to the purchase. We’re working to deliver solutions for both of these groups."

CEO of The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery Pejman Okhovat says the move is part of The Warehouse Group’s mission to become New Zealand’s leading online retailer.

"Customers have been asking us for better online delivery options, and along with our two-hour delivery trial earlier this year, we’re looking forward to further improving our offering with more developments to be rolled out in the coming months."

Mr Okhovat said there was a natural synergy in partnering with New Zealand Post, another iconic New Zealand company, to deliver innovations in online shopping to benefit Kiwis.

Mr Thawley says that with NZ Post’s innovation mindset and as the only business that can deliver to every household, it is extremely well-positioned to be a key partner for retailers as they grow their online operations.

He says the service is deliberately starting small - with a maximum of 5000 customers - and away from a peak period such as Christmas to give NZ Post and The Warehouse opportunity to learn more.

The service will initially run for a 2-month period. Registrations are now open, and are being taken until 13 August. The delivery service starts on 14 August.

Some exceptions apply:

Personal use only (i.e. not business / commercial)

Parcel size and weight limits (0.125m3 and 25kg) - so no large items

No South Island or rural addresses, at this stage

While the Shipmate service is targeted at the domestic market, NZ Post is also working with New Zealand companies to help them grow their export markets, Mr Thawley says. Recent NZ Post business showcases run in Auckland and Christchurch attracted several hundred New Zealand businesses.