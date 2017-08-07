Vector creates Australasian first in salt plant energy solution

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 13:47

An Australasian first to integrate a Tesla Powerpack with wind generation will soon be switched on at a salt manufacturing factory at Lake Grassmere, at the top of New Zealand’s South Island.

Vector Energy Solutions is working with Dominion Salt to combine energy storage with Dominion Salt’s 660 kW wind turbine at its Lake Grassmere works. Integration of the battery storage system means an estimated 75% of the site’s energy needs will be met on-site rather than from the national grid. The system will be fully functional before the end of the year.

Vector’s Group General Manager Development, Brian Ryan, says the Powerpack integration with Dominion Salt’s wind turbine is at the intersection of technology and sustainability.

"The solution Vector has created for Dominion Salt provides sustainability and resilience benefits to the salt producer.

"The Tesla Powerpack will help with peak shaving and load management while ‘firming or smoothing’ the often-intermittent energy generated by wind turbines.

"The addition of a 250kW battery storage system, storing up to 570kW hours of energy, will allow Dominion Salt to maximise the use of its wind turbine and store any excess generation for use at other times.

"The control system, built specifically for Dominion Salt, will be remotely monitored, 24/7, to ensure it’s running optimally."

Mr Ryan says these new technologies are providing viable alternatives to businesses in that they provide real sustainability and commercial benefits.

Mr Ryan says Vector is pursuing other opportunities in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands to deploy both on-grid and off-grid battery storage systems.