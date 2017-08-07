Funding opportunities for Horowhenua non-profit organisations

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 16:19

Horowhenua District Council is again inviting applications for funding from the community grants schemes it administers.

Applications to the Community Development Grant, Community Consultation Grant, and the Creative Communities Grant, for round one of the 2017/2018 financial year, close at 5pm on Thursday 31 August.

The Community Development Grant provides local non-profit organisations with funding for events, projects, and operational costs. Funding awarded varies, but the average grant issued is between $500 and $3000.

The Community Consultation Grant provides funding to resident and ratepayers associations. Applications over $500 must be from associations that are formally constituted as an Incorporated Society.

The Creative Communities Grant is a national scheme, funded by Creative New Zealand and administrated by local government authorities. It provides arts funding to local groups and individuals. There is no limit to how much can be applied for, but most grants tend to be under $2000.

For more information, criteria and to download application forms for any of the grant schemes, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz