Mazda New Zealand driving 'the WOW factor'

Monday, 7 August, 2017 - 16:49

Mazda has been wowing New Zealand motorists with its outstanding line-up of vehicles for many years and now takes this to another level by becoming a major partner of the internationally-renowned World of WearableArt (WOW).

Now in its 29th year, WOW is New Zealand’s single largest annual theatrical event, each year attracting 100s of designers from around the world. More than 60,000 people will see the show in Wellington from 21 September to 8 October 2017.

David Hodge, Managing Director of Mazda New Zealand, said Mazda is absolutely thrilled to be partnering with WOW whose three positioning lines reflect Mazda’s approach to creating vehicles - "Be Passionate, Be Inspired, BeWOW’ed.

"Designing a car is an art form in itself and Mazda’s design expertise is driven by imagination and creativity to make world-leading automotive products and the KODO design philosophy which is throughout all of Mazda’s vehicles.

"Mazda and WOW are built on the foundation of innovation, design and imagination.

While the design features of a car are nowhere near as elaborate and fantastical as the WOW creations, the importance of imagination and innovative design are key and these qualities help to elevate Mazda’s vehicles into the realm of art."

WOW’s Chief Executive Gisella Carr welcomed the relationship, "WOW is about putting art and design in motion, and we can think of no better partner than Mazda for getting us on the move around Wellington.

"WOW has always worked hard at forging partnerships with like-minded companies, and this one is no exception. These Mazda vehicles will be even more of a standout in their WOW graphics. They not only celebrate our mutual pursuit of excellence in design but will also be working hard in Wellington in the lead-up to the Show, with WOW’s team of more than 300 people coming in from around New Zealand."

The Wellington public will start to notice the WOW-branded Mazda vehicles - two CX-9’s and a CX-5, out and about in Wellington in the build-up to and during WOW.

The 2017 WOW show runs from Thursday 21 September to Sunday 8 October at TSB Arena in Wellington. WOW will have a fan hub outside TSB Arena during the show where attendees and members of the public will be able to immerse themselves in all things WOW.