Napier's Pacifica takes top accolade

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 11:06

Last night the winners of the highly anticipated Cuisine New Zealand Good Food Awards - presented by Vittoria Coffee - were revealed at a gathering of the country’s most talented restaurant industry members.

Napier’s Pacifica was named Restaurant of the Year, reflecting a trend noted by the judges of restaurants in the regions closing the gap on their metropolitan counterparts. Pacifica is renowned for its Kiwi cuisine, with chef Jeremy Rameka’s passion for local, fresh ingredients shining through in Pacifica’s special five-course degustation experience.

Vittoria Coffee Chef of the Year went to Ed Verner from Pasture restaurant in Auckland’s Parnell. Chief judge Kerry Tyack says: "Innovation is a quality Ed Verner brings to the table. The concepts he is developing are both skilful and artful and we look forward to watching his work in the years ahead."

Fleur Sullivan of Moeraki’s much-loved Fleurs Place was awarded a surprise accolade by Cuisine editor Kelli Brett, named a "Food Legend" in honour of Cuisine’s 30th birthday celebrations.

Brett says: "As New Zealand’s iconic food and drink magazine, it is fitting for us to honour Fleur Sullivan. Her work to promote locally sourced produce and foraged ingredients was highlighted on her menu long before these things became trends.

"I’d like to congratulate all of our winners. There has never been a better time to eat out in New Zealand."

he Cuisine New Zealand Good Food Award winners, along with those awarded one, two or three "hats", were drawn from Cuisine’s list of New Zealand’s top 100 restaurants, which essentially serves as a finalist list for the prestigious accolades.

The winners and top 100 will be published in the Cuisine Good Food Guide, which is available free with September’s issue of Cuisine magazine, on sale 14 August.

Tyack explains that the guide acknowledges New Zealand restaurants and restaurateurs who, in the opinion of the assessment team and wider Cuisine family, have made the strongest impression over the past year.

"Each year we are encouraged by the growing number of restaurants reaching high standards. The wave of chefs recognising the importance of using ingredients from their regions and refining their preparation techniques to let the quality of those ingredients speak for itself continues to build.

"What we concluded this year is that dining in New Zealand is in reliable hands," says Tyack.

To find out more about the awards, including the "hat system", visit: cuisinegoodfoodawards.co.nz