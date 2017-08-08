2degrees announces Chorus as primary provider of national backhaul

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 11:51

2degrees has selected Chorus to be its primary provider of national backhaul connecting customers from Invercargill to Kaitaia - offering scalable capacity and capability as part of a multi-year contract.

2degrees’ national backhaul network connects New Zealand’s UFB points of presence and all major data centres across the country to its international network, which includes points of presence in Los Angeles, San Jose and Sydney. This combined network creates a fully diverse and highly resilient network that transports voice and data worldwide.

2degrees Chief Fixed Officer, Mark Petrie says the agreement would allow 2degrees to support its customers across all market segments as data usage in corporate, broadband and mobile continues to grow rapidly.

"We have extensive network reach across NZ and our 100Gb/s backbone, provided by Chorus, will give 2degrees’ biggest corporate customers the connectivity and security they need.

"By combining 100Gbp/s links into our network we’re future proofing our ability to support the ever-increasing data demands of the country’s largest enterprises, for whom having this capability is critical."

2degrees and Chorus will commission the new 100Gb/s capacity during August. 2degrees is Chorus’ first national 100Gb/s customer.

Chorus’ Chief Commercial Officer, Tim Harris says: "2degrees is an important strategic partner for Chorus and we were delighted to secure the multi-year contract for their national backhaul requirement.

"We look forward to demonstrating that 2degrees’ choice of Chorus as their network provider will offer them the performance, coverage, diversity and scalability they desire for their long-term growth strategy in New Zealand."

2degrees has a fast and robust, national network, which can deliver connectivity services to every part of the country including all UFB areas.