Innovative new 'energy hub' for Gisborne

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 12:59

The Gisborne region is set to lead the way in emerging technologies, with the establishment of an innovative new community-focused energy hub. Electric Village is being developed by infrastructure company Eastland Group, which operates Eastland Generation, Eastland Port, Gisborne Airport and Eastland Network, the electricity network for Gisborne, Wairoa and the East Coast.

Electric Village will open at 37 Gladstone Road, Gisborne in the next couple of months.

"The energy sector is undergoing rapid change," said Eastland Group chief executive Matt Todd. "From personal solar generation to batteries, electric bikes and cars, emerging technologies could have significant benefits for our community, both economically and environmentally.

"It’s essential that we start the conversation now, and talk about what’s happening internationally and could happen here. We want to understand what people think about the future of energy, and how they see our region being powered in the coming years and decades."

Mr Todd described Electric Village as "a genuinely village-like concept and approach, a dedicated place where everyone in the community is welcome to drop in and share their ideas."

A one-stop-shop for energy ideas and advice

Electric Village will showcase interactive exhibitions and information about the past, present and future of energy technology. Electric bikes and vehicles will be another highlight, along with findings from the company’s local solar trials.

People will also be able to talk about their own electricity usage, and get practical, easy to action advice on how to make homes more energy efficient.

The region’s first high speed electric vehicle charger, which will offer free charging for six months, is located just a few steps away.

Ongoing conversations with the community

Earlier this year, Eastland Group hosted a number of workshops with locals, to learn more about their interest in new energy.

"They told us that Gisborne and the wider TairÄwhiti region is ideally placed to become a leading light in the adoption of emerging technologies," explained Mr Todd.

"They said they wanted to know more about electric vehicles, solar generation and the future of the electricity sector.

"They were also very clear that we need to collaborate as a community to develop a vision that we can all work towards."

Electric Village will be the focal point of these developments and ongoing conversations with the community. A website, Facebook page and other social media platforms will also be launched.

"With Eastland Network, it’s our responsibility to keep the lights on for the region. That responsibility extends to exploring new ways in which TairÄwhiti residents can take advantage of the advances in energy generation, storage and delivery.

"This is an exciting project for us and the community. We’re looking forward to working together towards a bright and innovative future."