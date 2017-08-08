Orion Health signs contract in Victoria, Australia

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 14:29

Auckland, New Zealand- Orion Health, has signed a five-year contract with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in Victoria, Australia, to deploy the company’s flagship interoperability solution, Rhapsody Integration Engine, across the DHHS and 15 public health agencies.

The Victorian DHHS delivers programs and services that support and enhance the health, wellbeing and safety of 6.2 million people. The organisation sought a health messaging integration application to replace a legacy solution, and were looking for a partner to help with its state-wide Health ICT Strategic Framework to connect all systems across the state.

Orion Health will partner with MKM Health, a leading Australasian IT technology company with extensive knowledge of the Victorian healthcare sector, which will supply additional architecture, solution support and professional services capability.

Orion Health General Manager, Australia, Dr David Dembo says: "We are very pleased to be partnering with the DHHS in Victoria. This is a significant deal for our Australian business and we look forward to working with the Department and Agencies on integration across the State."