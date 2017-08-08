Connexionz opens California office

Tuesday, 8 August, 2017 - 17:51

Connexionz, a leading provider of intelligent transit solutions, has opened a US office in California.

Based in the Highridge Business Park in the Valencia suburb of Santa Clarita, the spacious office facilities provides the essential services needed to run a critical technology business.

The move is a major step in the company’s US expansion strategy which focuses on growth and customer proximity through strengthened local sales and support capabilities.

Connexionz US Sales Director Brain Garrett says, "With a large stronghold in California and surrounding States in US, we are opening an office in Santa Clarita to be closer to our customers in a modern environment that gives us agility to meet their needs faster."

Connexionz is trusted by transit agencies globally for delivering proven and reliable Intelligent Transport System (ITS) solutions. With 20 years’ experience developing innovative bus and ferry applications and modern interchange designs, this month’s opening of Connexionz’s new US office is a welcomed commitment.

The company is receiving increasing enquiries from transit agencies across all networks - bus, ferry, train - who are eager to discover how advances in ITS can improve both their fleet performance and customer service, while achieving cost savings through optimised operations and maintenance.

HornBlower’s recent launch of its New York’s City ferry system, for example, is installed with technology developed and managed by Connexionz, including accurate laser-based passenger counting systems, a range of on-board real-time service displays, and passenger infotainment services.

The project highlights Connexionz ability to deliver advanced and innovative solutions that can be customised and integrated across multiple networks and markets.

Smart transit innovations with internet enabled technology, real-time tracking systems, and cloud based services are creating a wealth of operational advantages, cost efficiencies and customer service offerings for transit agencies. A global trend towards on-demand and personalised mobility solutions is driving transit agencies to partner with ITS solution experts, like Connexionz, to develop solutions that can connect and integrate seamlessly with multimodal networks.

"We are committed to delivering efficient internet-enabled technologies for transit that make use of the latest innovations in solar, laser, sensors and analytics. Technology that enhances transit services, improves fleet performance with real-time reporting and analytical intelligence, reduces maintenance costs, and increases consumer demand," says Garrett.