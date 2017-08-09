Transgender employees given paid leave by The Warehouse Group

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 09:43

The Warehouse Group has today introduced a formal Gender Transition Policy designed to support team members who are transitioning gender.

The policy, which offers an additional 10 days paid leave and support for those undergoing gender transition, will apply across all the Group’s brands including The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Noel Leeming, and Torpedo 7.

Anna Campbell, Chief People Officer at The Warehouse Group said that as one of New Zealand’s largest organisations with 12,000 team members, encouraging an inclusive and diverse organisation where people felt accepted to be who they are was a business priority.

Campbell said the Group was working on further Belonging and Inclusiveness initiatives to support the diversity of the organisation and encourage authenticity, of which the Gender Transition Policy was an important step.

"We’ve been working closely with Rainbow Tick to ensure the policy matches best practice, and we’re working through the process of gaining the Rainbow Tick accreditation."

Michael Stevens, Programme Director at Rainbow Tick said The Warehouse was ‘setting an excellent example to the rest of New Zealand businesses’.

"Policies like this are really important. More and more transgender people are being open about who they are and it is vital that businesses can support them."

Anna Campbell said with 2.5 million customers through the doors of The Warehouse Group stores each week, the company touched people from all walks of life.

"The policy reflects that we are an inclusive and welcoming organisation committed to supporting all of our people and customers, regardless of who they are."

The Warehouse Group’s Gender Transition Policy

- Additional paid leave (up to ten days) for medical or counselling appointments associated with gender transition;

- Use of leave for those undergoing a gender transition;

- A business commitment to work with transgender individuals to create a plan to support their transition, including preferences for names, pronouns, and use of bathrooms and changing rooms, at a time when they are ready.

- Training for managers on how to appropriately provide support and encouragement.