Used vehicle imports continue to offer consumers choice

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 10:02

NZTA registrations of ex-overseas used imports in July continued to grow with double-digit growth figures. However, the 10.5% increase over July 2016 almost seemed mild when compared to the soaring highs of March and May 2017.

The continued growth of the used ex-overseas import market (a vast majority of which are imported from Japan) is attested to by the large number of used imports hitting our ports. 103,740 used cars have been imported this year to date, 17% up on this time last year, as shown by the graph below.

As long as the market continues to demand quality imports, this trend shows no signs of slowing down. The number of registered dealers remains high to support the large number of vehicles entering the market (3,437 dealers are currently registered) with numbers this high not seen since late 2015.

